1 killed, 2 injured after fiery multi-vehicle crash in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A man died after a multi-vehicle crash in Inglewood Monday evening, officials said.

Inglewood police and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the crash at approximately 4:40 p.m. near Centinela and Florence avenues, according to the fire department. The crash happened in front of St. John Chrysostom Church.

One person died at the scene and at least two others were transported to a trauma center in critical condition. Four others refused treatment.

Video captured the fiery crash. Police say they arrived on scene just moments after the collision to find multiple cars on fire.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Florence and Centinela was shut down for hours after the crash.
