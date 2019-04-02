Inglewood police shooting: Suspect drove Bentley to Church of Scientology wielding sword, officials say

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- More details are being released about a shooting in the Church of Scientology between police and a man with a sword. The man ended up dead, and the offers were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
Last Wednesday afternoon, a man drove up in his Bentley and walked into the Church of Scientology building along South Market Street - wielding a sword.
There was a confrontation with Inglewood police officers. The man with the sword, who according to the coroner was a man in his 30s, was shot and killed by officers.
According to initial reports from Inglewood police, the two officers were wounded - one in the hand and the other in the arm.
Mayor James Butts, who is also the former police chief, told Eyewitness News that there was a physical confrontation between the officers and the suspect. That's when the shots were fired.
"What we know now is the only firearms in the location belonged to the officers. What we don't know is, who secured a weapon and fired. What we do know is the suspect was shot twice, at least. The officers were shot each once, one in the hand, one in the forearm. And they were transported to UCLA Medical Center, and they're still receiving treatment for their injuries," the mayor said.
The mayor said the injured officers had not been interviewed by investigators as of Thursday afternoon. Now as far as Market Street is concerned, the area is still a safe place to come shop and eat, according to the mayor and visitors.
"I think you should feel real safe right here. You know I've had dealings with the Inglewood Police Department, and it's been positive so I don't have any complaints," said Mani Miller, an Inglewood resident.
"You come, you do what you do, you mind your business and you go home. Nobody here is going to bother you," said Rene Murphy, a fellow Inglewood resident.
The shooting remains under investigation. The suspect's identity has not been formally released.
