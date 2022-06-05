California primary election mobile voting center opens at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles may learn who will be Mayor Eric Garcetti's replacement on Tuesday if any candidate gets more than 50% of the votes in the primary election.That, of course, is not the only race that will be decided this upcoming election, and there's a push to get voters to the polls.Hollywood Park, in which SoFi Stadium sits, is in the perfect spot to host, for the second time, a mobile voting site.The California primary election is on Tuesday, and this gives Inglewood, and some Angelenos, accessibility options.All L.A. County registered voters can cast a ballot at SoFi Stadium this weekend only."We want to make sure this was accessible to the community," said Randal Curtis, senior manager of community engagement for Hollywood Park. "We were a mobile voting center in 2020 for the Presidential election, to make sure the people of Inglewood and L.A. County have easy access."The L.A. County Registrar says that of the roughly 5.6 million registered voters in the county, about 378,500 ballots have already been returned."It's easy to let things slip through the cracks, and I'm kind of proactive anyway," said Inglewood resident Sherie Frantela. "So if I can get ahead of the game, I try to do that, yeah,"The voting site opened Saturday at the American Airlines Plaza, near parking lot "N," until 2 p.m., but will reopen Sunday morning from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for anyone wanting to drop in."If you're not registered, you also can register to vote here," Curtis said.