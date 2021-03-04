Inglewood students get in-person learning option thanks to school district's unique partnership with YMCA

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10367995" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Watts Community school has become a make-shift oasis of learning and play. It's for children who may very well have been lost in the shuffle of online classes during the pandemic... in a neighborhood that was already struggling with poverty and a lack of resources.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10355021" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two L.A. teachers started a Facebook group aimed at sharing ideas to better students' remote learning experience. The group is trying to solve the riddle of distance learning and finding solutions for what a 21st century education can look like.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10317211" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Ed Center in South L.A. is offering a solution to help parents struggling with distance learning, filling the gap in education for those with few options.

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Most L.A. County schools haven't brought students back to their campuses yet. But the Inglewood Unified School District is doing something a little different, to provide students with a unique in-person learning experience.The district has partnered with the Westchester Family YMCA for this special program. The district provides the online instruction, and the YMCA provides the in-person support.Students from kindergarten to 8th grade do their "in-class" learning in the YMCA racquetball courts."School here is actually really fun, because I get to meet a lot of people, make new friends, and play a lot at the gym or outside, and we just have a lot of fun there," said Shavar Hinds, a student.The program has been a hit with students."It's actually nice because we get to get out of the house instead of staying in the whole time and we get to interact with other people," said another student, Eden Goslee."Before and after school, our staff engage the students in homework help, enrichment programming, STEM programming and physical activity," said John Loussararian, YMCA administrator.Even after schools end up reopening, the YMCA thinks there will still be plenty of need for programs like this."We assume that it will go through at least the fall, however we are prepared to through as long as the service is needed," Loussararian said.There have been a few COVID cases connected to students here but no outbreaks.While everyone wants to get back to normal, they also want to be safe."I want them to make sure it's safe before they open up schools again," said Goslee.So for now, programs like this is as close to "in-class" as some of these kids can get.