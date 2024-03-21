5 Inglewood Unified schools closing amid declining enrollment

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Five schools in the Inglewood Unified School District will be shutting down for good.

The district's County Administrator Dr. James Morris made the announcement Wednesday. Officials say the closures are due to declining enrollment and financial concerns.

Over the last two decades, enrollment across the district has declined from 18,000 students to just under 7,000.

The following schools will be closing:

- Morningside High School

- Crozier Middle School

- Highland Elementary School

- Hudnall Elementary School

- Kelso Elementary School

"I understand that a school is more than a building," Morris said during a live stream. "It's a place where memories and relationships have been made. A place where dreams have been realized and generations of families have attended. In order to get our financial house in order and wisely invest taxpayer dollars, these decisions are necessary."

Despite the closures, plans are still underway to reconstruct Inglewood High School and add a new high school academy.

The district also continues to pay the state more than $2 million a year due to poor fiscal management from 12 years ago.