Arts & Entertainment

Rumored new 'budget' iPhone could be launching in March

Hey iPhone lovers - there's possibly something new to look forward to.

It's believed Apple is going to introduce a sequel to the iPhone SE in March.

The name of the new iPhone is not official but there is speculation.

Smartphone case makers seem to believe it will be called the SE 2. Cases for that phone are already on sale.

Forbes said the SE2, marketed as a "budget iPhone" will use the same 12 Megapixel camera as the iPhone 11, but won't feature ultrawide or telephoto sensors.

Apple's expected start price is $449 with 64 GB and 128 GB options available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentiphonetechnologysmartphones
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Show More
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News