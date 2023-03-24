Irish Dancers wow the crowds for St. Patrick's Week

The McHugh School of Irish Dance puts on a show of Irish dancers for St. Patrick's Day

Wilmington, Delaware -- The McHugh School of Irish Dance took center stage at Kid Shelleen's Restaurant in Wilmington to spread Saint Patrick's Day vibes.

The children's dance troop, known for its award-winning fancy footwork, wowed patrons with dances and good cheer.

Seven-year-old Taylor Degnan says she loves taking the stage at events like this. "I just really love dancing around and hanging out with my friends," she said.

"I've seen some of my dancers I've had when they were 5 years old and they're bringing their kids now to dance for us. It's been really great," said Tara Boyce who has been running the school for 27 years.

They have a busy week ahead. They'll be visiting nursing homes, restaurants, and attending more parades.

All par for the course for an Irish Dance school leading up to the big day. Tara reminds us, "everybody is Irish on St. Patrick's Day."

For more information on the renowned dance school, you can visit them at https://www.mchughschool.com.