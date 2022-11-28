8 people displaced after condo fire in Irvine; 1 firefighter injured

Investigators said no one was seriously hurt, but one firefighter was knocked down by a portion of the ceiling.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Eight people have been displaced from their homes after a fire broke out at a two-story multi-family residential building in Irvine.

The fire erupted at around 4 a.m. Sunday on the second floor of the building on Deerfield Avenue.

Authorities said the firefighter is okay, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A cause of the fire was under investigation.