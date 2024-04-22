Four people, including firefighter, injured in Gardena apartment fire

A fire at a Gardena apartment complex injured four people, including a firefighter, and displaced dozens of others.

A fire at a Gardena apartment complex injured four people, including a firefighter, and displaced dozens of others.

A fire at a Gardena apartment complex injured four people, including a firefighter, and displaced dozens of others.

A fire at a Gardena apartment complex injured four people, including a firefighter, and displaced dozens of others.

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire at a Gardena apartment complex Monday injured four people, including a firefighter, and displaced dozens of others.

The blaze was reported just before noon in the 12900 block of South Vermont Avenue, near the Hollywood Inn Suites Hotel, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Video showed huge flames coming out of the two-story building's windows and thick black smoke billowing into the air.

Three people suffered minor injuries and a firefighter - whose condition was unknown - was also hurt.

Some of the apartments had significant interior damage and four units were red-tagged. Authorities say 28 people were displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

About 75 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames in roughly 45 minutes.

The cause of the fire is unknown.