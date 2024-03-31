Firefighters battle large apartment fire in Lomita

WATCH LIVE

Sunday, March 31, 2024 6:53AM
LOMITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a large three-alarm blaze in an apartment building in Lomita Saturday.

The fire was reported at 6:42 p.m. in the 2100 block of Palos Verdes Drive North. Due to heavy smoke and large flames, it was escalated to a second-alarm fire, then a third-alarm was called around 8:30 p.m.

It's unclear how many people had to be evacuated but no injuries were reported. The apartment building borders the Green Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.

