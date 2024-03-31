Firefighters battle large apartment fire in Lomita

Video from the scene showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Video from the scene showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Video from the scene showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Video from the scene showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Video from the scene showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building.

LOMITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a large three-alarm blaze in an apartment building in Lomita Saturday.

The fire was reported at 6:42 p.m. in the 2100 block of Palos Verdes Drive North. Due to heavy smoke and large flames, it was escalated to a second-alarm fire, then a third-alarm was called around 8:30 p.m.

Video from the scene showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building.

It's unclear how many people had to be evacuated but no injuries were reported. The apartment building borders the Green Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.