Irvine police arrest 3 for alleged ties to organized crime ring carrying out residential burglaries

IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) -- Irvine police arrested three men accused of being part of an international organized crime ring carrying out residential burglaries, authorities said.

Officers were conducting surveillance at about 6:50 p.m. Friday in the Turtle Rock and Shady Canyon neighborhoods to address residential burglaries when they noticed a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot, according to the Irvine Police Department.

An officer conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle, which was occupied by three adult males, as it drove away.

"The men were not from the area and appeared to have no reason to be in Irvine," police said.

"Several items consistent with burglary tools were in the vehicle. In addition, the men were in possession of pet deterrent, shoe covers, gloves, and masks," the police department statement continued.

"It's really scary," said Orange County resident Melissa Hickman. "It's really uneasy. I feel like Irvine is one of those cities where you're supposed to feel safe."

"Based on the totality of circumstances, the trio appeared to be casing the area to commit residential burglaries and were arrested for conspiracy to commit burglary, providing false information to a police officer, and possession of burglary tools."

The driver was identified as Julio Cordova-Martinez, 55, and the passengers were identified as Ricardo Navarete-Loyola, 19, and Leopoldo Jara-Araya, 57.

Authorities said all three are Chilean nationals. They were booked at the Orange County Jail.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation was asked to contact Detective Ryan Nigg at nigg@cityofirvine.org, or 949-724-7183.