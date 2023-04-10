Man accused of defacing LA Islamic center with hate-filled words on Easter Sunday

Police are searching for a man they say defaced the Islamic Center of Southern California near Koreatown by writing hate-filled words on the property on Easter Sunday.

According to police, the suspect wrote anti-Islamic hate words on the property located on Vermont Avenue.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a man they say defaced the Islamic Center of Southern California near Koreatown by writing hate-filled words on the property on Easter Sunday.

According to a community alert posted on Twitter by LAPD's Olympic Division, the suspect wrote anti-Islamic hate words on the ICSC building on Vermont Avenue just after midnight.

ICSC issued a statement Sunday, saying it will be holding a press conference Monday morning to discuss any updates on the incident.

"We are deeply saddened and disturbed to announce that a hate crime against the Muslim Community at the Islamic Center of Southern California occurred early this morning on Easter Sunday in Los Angeles," read the statement. "This is an appalling act of vandalism targeting the center where innocent individuals gather for their daily religious observances."

The statement continued, saying, "This hate crime is a reminder that we must stand together locally and internationally as a community against all forms of hate, bigotry, and violence. We must remain vigilant and work towards creating a society that is inclusive, tolerant, and respects the beliefs and traditions of all communities."

Meanwhile, a photo of the suspect was posted by LAPD on Twitter, which was captured by surveillance video.

He's being described as a 5-foot-9 white male between 40 and 50 years old who weighs about 180 pounds.

The photo shows him wearing mostly black clothing with a black beanie. The T-shirt he was seen wearing has some sort of graphic on the front.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD's Olympic Division burglary detectives at 213-382-9466 or 213-382-9440.