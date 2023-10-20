At Sunday Gravy in Inglewood, brother and sister Sol and Ghazi Bashirian want you to feel right at home. They're serving traditional Italian dishes you'd find at your nonna's house.

Siblings at Sunday Gravy keep traditional Italian cuisine alive in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- At Sunday Gravy in Inglewood, brother and sister Sol and Ghazi Bashirian want you to feel right at home.

They're serving traditional Italian dishes you'd find at your nonna's house.

"That sauce that she's been cooking is called the Sunday Gravy and that gets put on everything, the bread, the pasta, the meat," Sol explained.

Chef Sol prepared a number of classics with pasta sourced from a factory here in Inglewood.

Spaghetti and meatballs: a deliciously simple red sauce, topped with 2 large meatballs that are half beef and half pork.

The Bucatini A Limone was my favorite.

It is a harmonious blend of pasta and parmesan, fresh serrano pepper and breadcrumbs.

The siblings opened Sunday Gravy four years ago in the very same building their dad built his business, Jino's Pizza.

Chef Sol loves the simplicity of Italian cuisine.

"When I think of Italian food I think of family food, comfort food. I think of, honestly, food for the soul," he said.

And he always dreamed of following in his father's footsteps. He just needed a partner.

In comes little sis.

There's so much to enjoy on the menu and the majority of entrees are under $20.

They encourage customers to order the cheesy garlic bread, brussel sprouts and of course, any number of their pastas.

And keeping true to Italian culture, where salads are served after the main course, you can end with a refreshing strawberry and burrata salad, or the classic Caesar that's a favorite among customers.

"I feel like it's a spot where everybody, every generation can come in and feel really happy and cheerful and inspired as well," Ghazi said.

It's joy, it's laughter, it's family.

"The folks that came here had babies when they first started eating here and now it's been like four years and now you're seeing those kids starting school. I love that. That's so crazy to me," they laughed.

"It's just a blessing every day and I'm very grateful to be here," Ghazi said.

Sunday gravy also serves a number of local beers and wines.

They are closed Monday and Tuesday.

