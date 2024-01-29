It's another egg! Jackie, famous bald eagle of Big Bear, lays 2nd egg of 2024

Congratulations to Jackie and Shadow's growing family! Jackie laid her second egg of the year.

Congratulations to Jackie and Shadow's growing family! Jackie laid her second egg of the year.

Congratulations to Jackie and Shadow's growing family! Jackie laid her second egg of the year.

Congratulations to Jackie and Shadow's growing family! Jackie laid her second egg of the year.

It's two eggs for Jackie, the famous bald eagle at Big Bear. She laid her second egg of the year on Sunday.

Jackie's egg-laying was "fast, efficient and beautiful!," according to Friends of Big Bear Valley's Facebook page. Her labor process took four minutes from puffing up to the egg appearing in the nest.

"The entire process went much faster and seemed to be a bit less work for her," the Facebook page explained.

Jackie's partner Shadow was not at the nest at the time. However, he was there for Jackie's first egg, which she laid on Thursday. Jackie labored for about six minutes with her first egg.

Jackie is known to lay eggs in early January and as late as March. The eggs usually hatch after 38 to 39 days.

If you want to keep up with Jackie and Shadow, you can watch the live nest cam here.