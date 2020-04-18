Coronavirus

Florida beach reopens amid pandemic as states begin easing stay-at-home restrictions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Residents hit the beach in Jacksonville, Florida after the city's beaches were reopened to the public on Friday amid the global coronavirus pandemic that has affected more than 700,000 people and claimed the lives of at least 35,000 in the United States.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced that beaches and parks throughout Duval County would open with certain restrictions.

The beaches will be open for four hours in the morning, starting at 6 a.m and then again from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Residents will not be allowed to use the beach to sunbathe, but surfing and swimming are permitted.

Florida has reported 24753 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to official estimates.
