'I drowned them': Reseda mother says she killed her 3 young children to protect them from their father

Jailhouse interview: Reseda mother says she drowned her 3 young children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman accused of killing her three young children in a Reseda apartment has admitted to drowning them with what she said was the intention of protecting them from their father.

"I drowned them. I did it as softly ... I don't know how to explain it," Lilliana Carrillo said Thursday in a disturbing jailhouse interview with KGET-TV. "I hugged them. I kissed them. I was apologizing the whole time. I loved my kids."

Carrillo told the Bakersfield television station that she killed the children, ages 6 months, 2 and 3 years old, to protect them from their father, who she claimed was involved in human trafficking.

She said she wished her children were still alive, adding, however: "I prefer them not being tortured and abused on a regular basis for the rest of their lives.''

Carrillo identified the children as Joanna Maria, 3; Terry Joseph, 2; and Sierra Sequoia, 6 months.

"I love you and I'm sorry,'' was the last thing she said to her son and daughters, according to Carrillo.

RELATED: Reseda mother who allegedly killed her children was accused of paranoia, mental instability during custody fight
Court documents show Liliana Carrillo has been involved in a custody battle with the children's father.


Erik Denton, Carrillo's ex-boyfriend and the father of the children, had petitioned the court for custody March 1, alleging that Carrillo was delusional and had taken the kids and refused to tell him where they were.

Carrillo, in turn, filed a restraining order against him and claimed Denton was an alcoholic who may have sexually abused their eldest child.

As the case wound through family courts in Tulare and Los Angeles counties, the parents traded accusations in dozens of pages of documents. Police were called, social workers were consulted, alarming text messages and Facebook posts were saved as legal exhibits.

Last week, a Los Angeles judge agreed to move the case to Tulare County, where a hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

It would be too late.

The victims' grandmother found their bodies about 9:30 a.m. Saturday in an apartment in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Carrillo was nowhere to be found.

Identified as the suspected killer, she was arrested hours later in Tulare County, nearly 200 miles north of the scene.

Denton's court filings tell of Carrillo's post-partum depression following the birth of their middle child. She began therapy but quit. She self-medicated with marijuana, he claimed. In texts and social media posts, she said things like "I wish I never had kids" and threatened to kill herself.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
