LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two Southern California men were arrested recently for alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach.David Nicholas Dempsey, 34, from Van Nuys and Jeffrey Scott Brown, 54, from Santa Ana made initial court appearances last week.Both are facing multiple charges, including obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder.Dempsey allegedly used a crutch, a metal pole and tear gas against police.Brown also allegedly sprayed police and pushed against officers attempting to hold a line of defense for lawmakers inside legislative chambers.