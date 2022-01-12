What to buy in January: Experts say now is the best time to shop for home gym equipment

But if you've made some New Year's resolutions to get in shape, the experts at Consumer Reports say there are some products with deals in January that might help you reach your goal.
Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when to shop for them.
Here are some of the top products to look out for in this month's "Best Time To Buy."
Even though there may not be a ton of big sales this month, you can still find great value on certain products.
Things like ellipticals and treadmills - if you're looking to start a home gym - can run upward of $4,000. However, there are some great options out there that cost less.
The Horizon 7.0 AT treadmill is a "Consumer Reports Best Buy" and $999 at Horizon Fitness.
Consumer Reports says some high-end ellipticals can cost more than $2,500, but you can get a good machine for less than half that price.
The Schwinn Fitness 470 Elliptical is $999 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.
If you're thinking about buying a fitness tracker to help reach the goals you've set, there are plenty of options in the market to suit every need and every budget.
Some have fancy features like sleep tracking, while others are much more simple that could count your steps and give you just the right amount of other data.
The Garmin Forerunner 35 fitness tracker is another "CR Best Buy".
It's $120 at Walmart, aces most of Consumer Report's tests, and has a claimed battery life of nine days.
Now, whether you're buying a new TV or you want to make the one you have sound better, sound bars offer a great upgrade.
Consumer Report found the Sonos Beam sound bar on sale for $350 at Best Buy.
Sonos products rarely go on sale, and this is $30 better than the Black Friday sale price, according to Consumer Reports.
Don't forget about those gift cards you may have received for the holidays. Experts say it's always a good idea to put them to use before you forget about them, and using them to reach your health goals gets you one step closer.