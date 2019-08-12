JCC shooting: 20 years later, community remembers victims of rampage at Granada Hills center

Buford Furrow Jr. was convicted in the Aug. 10, 1999 shooting, which wounded five people, including three children, a teen and an adult employee of the center.
A short time later and just a few miles away in Chatsworth, Furrow shot and killed mail carrier Joseph Ileto. While Ileto was Filipino-American, Furrow said he shot him because he thought he was Latino or Asian.
The community is commemorating the anniversary and still healing.
Victims joined the Anti-Defamation League and law enforcement for a remembrance event at the Temple Ahavat Shalom in Northridge.
Officials got to hear from survivors on the importance of stopping white supremacists.
