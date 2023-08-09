$20,000 reward offered after thieves ram car into La Verne jewelry store in brazen robbery

A $20,000 reward is being offered after shocking surveillance video captured a group of suspects crash a car into a La Verne jewelry store during a brazen robbery.

LA VERNE, Calif. (CNS) -- The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday agreed to put up $10,000 in reward money -- matching a reward already on offer by the city of La Verne -- to find the people responsible for a brazen daylight robbery of a jewelry store.

Rodeo Jewelers at 1560 Foothill Blvd. in La Verne was robbed at about 12:15 p.m. July 1. Police said a white four-dour sedan was driven through the glass front of the store, and four suspects jumped out of the vehicle and began smashing display cases, tossing merchandise into bags.

One employee of the store was assaulted during the heist, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspects then jumped into a secondary getaway vehicle, described as a black sedan, and fled the scene, police said.

"This family-owned business was hit hard and deserves our support," Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement about the reward offer. "I am hopeful this reward will encourage anyone with information to reach out so we can put a stop to individuals engaging in criminal behavior and hold them accountable."

La Verne Mayor Tim Hepburn added in a statement, "La Verne is a safe and family focused community that supports our businesses. I look forward to more tips generated by this reward to help our detectives crack this case and bring these criminals to justice. A total of $20,000 is now being offered for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the suspects involved in the robbery."

Anyone with information was asked to call La Verne Police Department Detective Bureau at 909-457-6541 or detectives@lvpd.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.