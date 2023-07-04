The brazen jewelry heist was all caught on surveillance video and shows the suspects crashing into the store before ransacking the cases.

Thieves ram car into La Verne jewelry store, run off with $300,000 worth of merchandise

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- Shocking surveillance video captured the moment a group of suspects crashed a car into a La Verne jewelry store during an elaborate midday robbery.

It happened just after 12 p.m. on Saturday at Rodeo Jewelers on Foothill Boulevard.

Footage shows a white car suddenly smashing into the store, shattering the front glass windows.

Police said that's when four men went into the store, shattered several display cases and started filling bags with jewelry. They got away with about $300,000 worth of merchandise.

One of the suspects used a chair to attack the store's owner, according to police. The owner said he had to have seven stitches due to his injuries but is expected to be ok.

"It tends me to believe that there's been other crimes committed that maybe aren't exactly like this, but they've sort of tested tactics," said La Verne PD Lt. Cory Leeper. "They are getting more and more brazen."

Police said all four suspects got away in a black Nissan Altima that was parked nearby.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the La Verne Police Department.