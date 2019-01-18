Millennium Biltmore Hotel employee wounded during smash-and-grab robbery in downtown Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are searching for several men and a woman suspected of robbing a jewelry store inside the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles Friday.

By and ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for three men and a woman suspected of robbing a jewelry store and wounding an employee inside the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles Friday.

A call regarding the robbery in progress at Arka Design Fine Jewelry came in shortly before 3 p.m., authorities said. The store is located in between ballrooms inside the hotel on the main floor.

The suspects, who used a hammer as a weapon, were seen fleeing in a silver Lexus. Authorities said pepper spray was also involved in the crime.

Authorities said a 35-year-old man employed at the shop suffered cuts to his head. Another employee later said that the man's injuries were minor.

"It was so severe. The pepper spray in the air - I'm not kidding - it was terrible. There was a lot of blood on the floor, I thought, and we saw the guy being put onto the gurney," one witness said.

It was unclear what the suspects stole, and no descriptions were provided.

The hotel said it has dozens of cameras, and police believe those will be helpful in their investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
smash and grabrobberyhotelman injuredlapdjewelry theftDowntown LALos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
21 dead, 71 burned in fire at tap on Mexico fuel pipeline
LAUSD teachers strike: Bargaining talks to continue Saturday
Rams have final practice before NFC Championship game
Mueller disputes BuzzFeed report that Trump directed lawyer to lie
Families of slain teens file lawsuit over emergency response
Family of Tristan Beaudette file $90M claim over campground death
Lucky diners get chance to eat with Oprah in Pasadena
OC Jane Doe identified 31 years later
Show More
IE cleans up after storm; burn areas spared from severe damage
Week of rain leaves potholes all over SoCal
Women's March, OneLife LA walk expected in downtown LA Saturday
Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 81 months in prison
Bush 43 delivers pizza to Secret Service agents working during shutdown
More News