Every rock has a story: Iceland citizens watching country melt away

Its significance isn't just about beauty. It's about what it represents.
ICELAND (KABC) -- As Eyewitness News continues its "Earth on the Edge" series, anchor David Ono takes you to a beautiful place you'll likely want to visit.

In Southeast Iceland, there's a glacier lagoon filled with icebergs called Jkulsárlón. Thousands of people visit the lagoon every year, but scientists say the lake filled with meltwater is growing fast.

Centuries of history is dissolving. One scientist who has lived in Iceland his entire life said he's witnessed his home changing.

He said there's no denying the world's climate crisis is manmade.

"This is proof," he said. "If you need proof for changing climate, you should visit a glacier. You will see the change. You will see the ice melting."

Watch David Ono's full report on the Jkulsárlón glacier lagoon in the video above or on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC7 Los Angeles."
