ABC7 Los Angeles Apps for Connected TV, Mobile News, Echo

Stay on top of the latest breaking news, weather and traffic with the ABC7 Los Angeles app. Get the top local headlines for the Los Angeles area, as well as news from around the U.S. and the world.

The new ABC7 Los Angeles streaming app gives you free access to Eyewitness News and your favorite ABC7 Los Angeles content, along with breaking news, live events and original programming anytime! Building on our commitment to serve our communities, our apps for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV will elevate the local news experience with the ability to watch live newscasts, breaking news coverage, weather updates and Localish's popular storytelling content, seamlessly in a streaming environment. To download the free app, search "ABC7 Los Angeles" on your home streaming devices.
Stay connected to the latest weather conditions with AccuWeather. AccuWeather provides innovative forecasts, customized content, and engaging video presentations across smartphones and tablets via award-winning AccuWeather mobile apps, plus connected devices, including connected cars, smart homes, and connected appliances, demonstrating AccuWeather's expansive multi-platform digital reach.
Let Alexa read you the day's top stories from ABC7 Los Angeles. The ABC7 Los Angeles Flash Briefing reads you the top news stories from the Los Angeles Area. By enabling, this skill can be accessed on all your available Alexa devices.
Experience ABC - anytime, anywhere. Whether you're at home or out and about, you can enjoy your favorite ABC TV shows, sports, and local news and weather on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - LIVE* and ON DEMAND. Click here to find out more.
