Job searching? HireLive hosting free job fair in El Segundo

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- If you're searching for a job, it's time to mark your calendars! HireLive is hosting a free local career fair on Thursday.
Organizers say job seekers can interview for sales, customer service and human resources positions.
Companies attending the event will include Car Pros Automotive Group, Catalina Island Company, Devry University, Levy Restaurants, New York Life, Orkin, Terminix and Concordia International Forwarding Corporation.
The free event will happen at the Embassy Suites Hotel in El Segundo from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bring 10 to 15 resumes and dress business professional. Parking is free.
Get more information by visiting www.hirelive.com.
