Cellphone video shows arrest of woman accused of trying to kidnap Joe Montana's grandchild

The woman who allegedly tried to kidnap Joe Montana's grandchild has been officially charged and is expected to face a judge Tuesday
LOS ANGELES -- The woman who allegedly tried to kidnap Joe Montana's grandchild has been officially charged and is expected to face a judge Tuesday.

New cellphone video shows deputies taking Sodsai Dalzell into custody in Malibu shortly after she allegedly tried to abduct the 9-month-old child on Saturday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has charged Dalzell with attempted kidnapping of a victim under 14 years old and first-degree residential burglary with a person present.

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife intervened during the alleged attempted kidnapping of their 9-month-old grandchild at their home in Malibu Saturday night, authorities said.



She is accused of breaking into the Hall of Fame quarterback's home just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Montana and his wife Jennifer were home when a woman entered the house, and removed a sleeping child from the playpen and held it in her arms. Montana and his wife confronted the woman and he was able to take the child out of the suspect's arms, the sheriff's department says.

The woman fled, but was later tracked down at a nearby house and arrested.

