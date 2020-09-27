sports

NFL legend Joe Montana saves 9-month-old grandchild from attempted kidnapping at Malibu home

SAN FRANCISCO -- Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife intervened during the alleged attempted kidnapping of their 9-month-old grandchild at their home in Malibu Saturday night, authorities said.

Known for winning four Super Bowl titles and two MVP awards with the San Franciso 49ers, "Joe Cool" found himself confronting the alleged kidnapper.

Montana and his wife, Jennifer, were in their Malibu home when a 39-year-old woman entered the home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department says deputies were "flagged" down by Montana around 5 p.m. Saturday after he said woman entered his home and removed the sleeping child from the playpen and held it in her arms.

Montana and his wife confronted the suspect and after a "tussle," Montana was able to take the child from the suspect's arms, according to the sheriff's department.
The suspect left the scene, but deputies later tracked her down and she was arrested on kidnapping and burglary charges.

"The suspect fled to a nearby house, where she was located and arrested by Malibu/Lost Hills Deputies," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

The suspect, identified as Sodsai Dalzell, is being held in police custody on $150,000 bail.

No one, including the baby, was injured during the incident.

In a tweet Sunday, the Hall of Fame quarterback said it was a scary situation.



"Thank you to everyone who has reached out," Montana said. "Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmalibulos angeleslos angeles countysan francisco 49erscrimecelebrity crimenflhall of fameintruderkidnappingfootballfamilysportspolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Football great Joe Montana joins investment in legal marijuana operator
Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls
SPORTS
Barkley, Shaq question call for murder charges in Breonna case
Bike riding in SoCal is the unofficial sport of quarantine
Chargers' team doctor accidentally punctured QB's lung
Bubba Wallace to drive for Michael Jordan in 2021 season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD officer pistol-whipped in attack at station in San Pedro
Car drives through dueling demonstrations in Yorba Linda
Search underway for missing South Los Angeles man
Single-engine plane crashes off Santa Barbara coast
Video appears to show deputy striking protester at WeHo march
Despite late-game offensive jolt, Rams fall to Bills
Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Show More
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announces he is backing Joe Biden
Suspect taken into custody on 210 Fwy after dangerous chase
James, Lakers beat Nuggets in Game 5 to reach NBA Finals
CSULB announces quarantine, pauses campus instruction after COVID-19 outbreak
A look at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's opinions, votes, quotes
More TOP STORIES News