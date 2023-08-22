ABC announces the next 'Bachelor'

Charity Lawson got engaged to Dotun Olubeko in the finale and shares what's next for the couple.

Joey Graziadei will be handing out roses as the leading man for the upcoming 28th season.

Bach Nation: Meet your new "Bachelor!"

After his heartbreaking departure from Charity Lawson's season of "The Bachelorette," Joey Graziadei will be handing out roses as the leading man for the upcoming 28th season of "The Bachelor," ABC announced Monday night.

The 28-year-old tennis instructor from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, describes himself as a "hopeless romantic" searching for "love that lasts a lifetime." He "loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life," according to ABC.

He said his experience falling for Charity, who gave her final rose to fellow contestant Dotun Olubeko, "opened up a part of me that wanted something so bad."

The next Bachelor has been announced, and he has ties to our area.

On "The Bachelorette" season 20 live finale Monday, Joey told host Jesse Palmer he's looking for "someone that's just themself."

"I want someone that challenges me. I want someone that I can challenge," he said. "I want someone to do life with. I want someone who's going to be my person and know that, at the end of the day, regardless of what we face, we're going to be more than happy enough together."

Season 28 of "The Bachelor" premieres next year on ABC. Watch on-demand or on Hulu the day following their premieres.