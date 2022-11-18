Multiple felony charges filed against driver in wild chase through Orange County, LA

Johnny Anchondo, 32, of Moreno Valley, is accused of leading officers from multiple agencies on a lengthy chase that stretched from Fullerton to Whittier on Nov. 9

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver accused in a wild televised pursuit through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week has now been charged with more than two dozen felonies.

He allegedly stole multiple vehicles to keep the pursuit going, including breaking into one family's home to steal their utility truck even as they attempted to fight him off.

Anchondo was arrested in Whittier.

He was already on parole for attempted carjacking and evading police.

The Orange District Attorney's office says it is handling the entire prosecution, even though some of the alleged crimes happened in Los Angeles County. The OCDA says it has the authority because the string of events started in Orange County.

If convicted on all charges, Anchondo faces a possible maximum sentence of 54 years.