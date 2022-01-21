Memorial service underway for LA County firefighter killed in Rancho Palos Verdes house fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11492283" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A solemn flag ceremony was held Thursday in Vernon for a Los Angeles County firefighter who died battling a house blaze in Rancho Palos Verdes, honoring a man who dedicated two decades to the fire service.

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- A memorial service is scheduled on Friday for a Los Angeles County firefighter who died while battling a house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes.Jonathan Flagler, 47, was overcome by smoke and flames while battling the fire earlier this month. He was pulled from the fire by fellow firefighters and was taken to the hospital where he later died.Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. at the Cottonwood Church in Los Alamitos.A solemn flag ceremony was held Thursday Flagler in Vernon. The father of three dedicated two decades to the fire service.AIR7 HD was over Fire Station 13 in Vernon, where Flagler started his career in 2002.He was mostly recently assigned to county Fire Station 83. A flag that flew over that station was raised at Station 13 during Thursday's ceremony, then later lowered, formally folded and was presented to Flagler's family."We'll always remember the day we lost our brother," county Fire Department Chaplain Vince Roldan said during the ceremony. "Jon was a true hero. And he lost his life in the line of duty upholding his oath to protect the lives and property of the community he served."