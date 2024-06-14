LIVE: Officials give update on LA County firefighter killed in line of duty in Littlerock

LITTLEROCK, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County firefighter was killed in the line of duty in an incident involving a vehicle fire or explosion in Littlerock, authorities confirmed Friday.

Details are limited but the Los Angeles County Fire Department told ABC7 the incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 7300 block of Pearblossom Highway in the community southeast of Palmdale.

By late afternoon, a large front-loader was still burning and sending thick black smoke into the air. Fire crews kept their distance from the equipment, which was in an isolated dirt area did not present any danger of spreading flames to other vehicles.

Authorities are expected to share more details during a press conference around 6 p.m.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.