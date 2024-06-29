Flag ceremony held for LA County firefighter killed in front-loader explosion in Littlerock

A flag ceremony was held Friday for fallen Los Angeles County Firefighter Andrew Pontious, who died in the line of duty.

A flag ceremony was held Friday for fallen Los Angeles County Firefighter Andrew Pontious, who died in the line of duty.

A flag ceremony was held Friday for fallen Los Angeles County Firefighter Andrew Pontious, who died in the line of duty.

A flag ceremony was held Friday for fallen Los Angeles County Firefighter Andrew Pontious, who died in the line of duty.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A flag ceremony was held Friday for fallen Los Angeles County Firefighter Andrew Pontious, who died in the line of duty.

On June 14, Pontious, 52, lost his life while engaged in firefighting operations after a burning front-loader exploded at a quarry in Littlerock. He was a nearly 20-year veteran of fire service who had recently been assigned to a four-member fire engine at Station 93 in Palmdale.

A formal flag ceremony was held at the station Friday, which included fire personnel in class A uniforms, badge shrouds, bagpipers, a bell service, a bugler, crossed ladders and an honor guard.

Pontious was described as a respected member of the department with 19 years of dedicated service. Throughout his career, he served the communities of El Monte, Palmdale, Rosemead and San Fernando. He was known for his exemplary work ethic, unwavering positive disposition and a genuine love for helping people, according to the department.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Fire Fighter Andrew Pontious,'' Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone said. "Andrew was a devoted firefighter, husband, father, son, brother and friend to many. He was our hero, and his sacrifice and memory will never be forgotten.''

Pontious was described as a veteran firefighter who was skilled and approachable. According to the department, new firefighters could count on him for guidance and mentorship. When a new battalion chief arrived, Pontious would provide a tour.

He was also a good cook and volunteered even when he was not on the schedule, the department reported.

Known affectionately to the department as "Uncle,'' Pontious enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and studying wildlife. His passion for wildlife conservation was well known among his colleagues and friends.

To ensure the proper care and support of the family and friends of Pontious, Marrone activated chaplains, a peer support team, behavioral health professionals and the department's memorial management team.

Pontious is survived by his parents, brother (a retired department fire captain), wife and stepdaughter. "The department extends our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the Pontious family during this incredibly difficult time.''

Pontious' memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Cottonwood Church, 4505 Katella Ave., Los Alamitos. The public is welcome to attend.

The flag ceremony can be viewed on YouTube.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.