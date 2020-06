Los Angeles Councilman Jose Huizar arrested in connection with federal bribery, corruption probe

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar was arrested and taken into federal custody on Tuesday in connection with a nearly two-year federal bribery and corruption probe at City Hall.Huizar, 51, has served on the council since 2005 and is now facing a racketeering charge that alleges he used his position to leverage bribes and "other financial benefits." He is suspected of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from a developer in exchange for his support of a downtown high-rise project. He is expected to appear in federal court on Tuesday.Federal officials were expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to discuss his arrest.FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says agents arrested Councilman Jose Huizar without incident early Tuesday at his Boyle Heights home. The mayor and other city leaders have been calling for Huizar to resign since his former special assistant agreed to plead guilty in a $1 million bribery scheme involving real estate developers.Council President Nury Martinez issued a statement shortly after his arrest and said she would begin the process of removing Huizar from office."While today's announcement on the arrest of Councilmember Huizar is not unexpected, the horrendous and disgusting allegations leveled against him and others have painted a dark cloud over our City government for a long time now," the statement from Martinez read.In November of 2018, federal agents served a search warrant at Huizar's home in Boyle Heights but it was unclear what they were looking for. During the search of his home, agents discovered and seized nearly $130,000 in cash that was stashed in his closet.