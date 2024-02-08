Jose Quezada was working at the "Summer Night Lights" event last summer when he was killed just a few yards away from the venue.

2 men charged in death of man killed while volunteering at Wilmington violence-prevention event

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men have been arrested and are now facing murder charges in connection with the death of a Carson man who was shot and killed while he was volunteering at a violence-prevention event.

Jose Quezada, 46, was working at the "Summer Night Lights" event last summer when he was killed just a few yards away from the venue.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 28-year-old Sergio Esteban of San Pedro was arrested on Dec. 6, 2023, and booked on suspicion of murder. He's currently being held on $2 million bail.

The second suspect, identified as 27-year-old Estevan Hernandez of San Pedro, was located in Mexico and was arrested on January 31 by Mexican authorities. Police said he wasn't in custody, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was turned over to the LAPD-FBI Fugitive Task Force earlier this month where he was brought back to Los Angeles. He's currently being held on $3 million bail.

The shooting took place on the sidewalk outside the event space once it had ended.

Police said a number of community volunteers walked to the corner on the sidewalk when two suspects confronted them. For an unknown reason, the suspects shot multiple rounds in Quezada's direction. Police said Quezada had no criminal history or gang ties and was known as a pillar of the community.

"Everybody who has asked me about him ... they can't believe it," said the victim's brother.

Quezada was a husband and a father to three sons. He even worked as a sports coach.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide Division detectives at 323-786-5100 or 877-LAPD-247. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or submit a tip online.