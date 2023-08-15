OC judge charged with murdering wife to appear in court, prosecutors seeking bail restrictions

Orange County prosecutors are expected Tuesday to ask a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to put restrictions on the bail of Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson who is charged with fatally shooting his wife at their Anaheim Hills home.

Ferguson, 72, was charged last week with murder with sentencing enhancements for the personal discharge of a firearm causing death and the personal use of a firearm. Ferguson, who was out on $1 million bail, was expected to be arraigned Sept. 1, but prosecutors on Friday requested to have the hearing moved up to Tuesday in the North Justice Center in Fullerton so they could seek restrictions on Ferguson's bail.

Orange County Superior Court Presiding Judge Maria Hernandez moved to reassign the case to Los Angeles Superior Court. Tuesday's hearing was scheduled to be heard before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ricardo Ocampo.

Ferguson is accused of killing his wife, Sheryl Ferguson, on Aug. 3 at a residence on East Canyon Vista Drive. Officers arrived to find Sheryl Ferguson, 65, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Orange County district attorney's office, Ferguson texted his court clerk and bailiff after the murder to say he had shot her.

A court filing says Ferguson texted: "I just lost it. I just shot my wife. I won't be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I'm so sorry."

The court document alleges he threatened his wife earlier that evening by making a hand gesture that looked like he was pointing a gun at her. The document also says their adult son called 911 and said his father had been drinking too much and shot his mom.

Jeffrey Ferguson also called 911 to vaguely report the shooting. When asked if he shot his wife, he said he didn't want to talk about it at that time and she needed paramedics.

When officers arrived, Ferguson smelled of alcohol and told them, "Oh man I can't believe I did this," according to the document.

An investigator removes firearms from a home on East Canyon Vista Drive in Anaheim Hills on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register/SCNG

During the investigation at the scene, police served a search warrant and recovered 47 weapons -- including rifles, shotguns, and handguns -- and more than 26,000 rounds of ammunition. A .22 rifle legally registered to Ferguson remains unaccounted for, according to the Orange County district attorney's office.

Prosecutors are seeking to have the defendant surrender his passport, agree to a revocation of his permit to carry a concealed weapon and not possess any weapon or ammunition of any kind, submit to searches and seizures by law enforcement, and remain in Orange, Riverside and Los Angeles counties.

They also want Ferguson to wear a GPS device so probation officials can keep track of his movements, have no contact with his son who was at the home the night of the shooting except through his attorneys and with his permission, refrain from consuming or possessing alcohol and stay away from establishments that sell or serve alcohol.

Jeffrey Ferguson, a native of Oakland, earned a bachelor's degree in biological sciences and social ecology from UC Irvine in 1973. He earned his law degree in 1982 from Western State College of Law, beginning his legal career the following year in the Orange County District Attorney's Office, where he later became a senior prosecutor assigned to the Major Narcotics Enforcement Team.

He was president of the North Orange County Bar Association from 2012-14. The Orange County Narcotics Officers Association awarded him prosecutor of the year four times. He became a judge in 2015.

In 2017, he was admonished by the state Commission on Judicial Performance for comments he made on Facebook about a prosecutor who was campaigning to be a jurist and for maintaining "friends" status with three defense attorneys who had cases before him.

Sheryl Ferguson previously worked for the Santa Barbara and Orange County probation departments and later for the American Funds Service Company for almost 20 years prior to becoming a full-time mother.

City News Service contributed to this report.