Jurupa Valley brush fire prompts evacuations, damages structures

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted in Jurupa Valley early Thursday morning, prompting evacuations.The fire was burning near the intersection of 46th Street and Crestmore Road and began around 12:39 a.m.The 46 Fire is currently at 75 acres and is 0% contained. Cal Fire Riverside said one residential structure, one mobile home and two outbuildings have been damaged in the fire.Cal Fire Riverside initially said the fire had burned less than an acre, but was burning at a rapid rate of spread and evacuations were underway.Evacuations were issued for 46th Avenue from Riverview Drive to Calle Hermosa, Riverview Drive from 46th Avenue to Rio Road, Rio Road from Riverview Drive to Calle Hermosa and Calle Hermosa from Rio Road to 46th Avenue.An evacuation shelter has been opened at Patriot High School located at 4355 Camino Real.Southern California is in the midst of increased fire risk as strong winds will remain in the region through at least Thursday evening.Another brush fire erupted in Jurupa Valley Wednesday, which burned more than 600 acres and prompted evacuations in the area.Firefighters were able to stop the forward rate of spread of the Hill Fire and lifted evacuations later in the evening as containment was at 30%.It was not immediately known what started the fire.