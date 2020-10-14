Style & Fashion

Justin Bieber's new Crocs sell out in minutes, crashes website

NEW YORK -- People put their Bieber Fever on full display when they supported the singer's latest fashion venture.

Justin Bieber launched his new collection of Crocs Tuesday and they sold out in just 90 minutes.

So many fans wanted them it appeared to crash the website.

The rubber clogs are bright yellow to match his yellow-centric clothing line, and feature eight Jibbitz you plug in the holes.

The Crocs sold for $60 per pair, and are already appearing on eBay for more than double the price.

In fact, when Bieber had just teased the collaboration with Crocs, posting a photo of the shoes floating in a pool with the cryptic caption "soon," Crocs stock jumped 13%.

"I've been wearing Crocs since the beginning of time and now I have my own design. See there. I did a little rhyme," he said.

Even Bieber's buddy DJ Khaled got in on the footwear.

Crocs has collaborated with everyone from Balenciaga for $850 a pair to KFC!

RELATED: Crocs donates free shoes to health care workers
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionjustin biebershoesfashion
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA GOP defends illegal ballot boxes, plans to expand program
Conchata Ferrell - Berta on 'Two and a Half Men' - dies at 77
Beverly Hills bans trick-or-treating on Halloween due to COVID-19
Orange County seeing massive surge in mail-in voting
FACEism: Supaman delivers message of truth through hip-hop
LAFD rolls out 1st firefighting robot vehicle in US
Dodgers lose Game 2 of NLCS to Atlanta Braves
Show More
Anaheim police raid illegal gambling 'slaphouse'
Protest briefly shuts down 134 Freeway in Burbank
CA releases Halloween guidance, 'discourages' trick-or-treating
Megan Thee Stallion op-ed calls for protecting Black women
Here's how to track your mail-in ballot
More TOP STORIES News