A man is accused of threatening to murder California Sen. Kamala Harris and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
A five-count grand jury indictment of a man identified as Nicholas Bukoski was made public Wednesday. Very few details of the murder plot were revealed.
The indictment said Bukoski also intended to harm participants in the "March for Our Lives" gun control rally back in March.
Bukoski faces several charges, including threatening to murder members of Congress.
