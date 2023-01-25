Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Monterey Park in aftermath of mass shooting

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Monterey Park to meet with families of victims killed in the weekend shooting at a dance studio that left 11 people dead.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Monterey Park Wednesday to meet with families of victims killed in the weekend shooting at a dance studio that left 11 people dead.

"Tomorrow I will visit Monterey Park to stand and mourn with the community," Harris wrote on her Twitter page.

President Joe Biden said earlier Tuesday that Harris would be making a trip to California following the Saturday shooting and two additional shootings Monday in Northern California.

"Our hearts are with the people of California," Biden said at the White House, adding that "the vice president's going to be going out."

Biden said he has been having discussions with local officials including county Supervisor Hilda Solis and Rep. Judy Chu, D-Claremont, in addition to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"We're working out a number of things that we can and are going to be doing," he said.

In her Twitter post Tuesday, Harris said she and husband Doug Emhoff "continue to pray for healing and recovery for all those impacted."

According to her office, Harris will arrive in Los Angeles late Wednesday afternoon, then meet with victims' families in Monterey Park.

Harris spoke out about the Monterey Park shooting during a Sunday appearance in Florida, saying "yet another community has been torn apart by senseless gun violence."

"All of us in this room and in our country understand this violence must stop," Harris said. "And President Biden and I and our administration will continue to provide full support to the local authorities as we learn more."

Harris, who lives in Brentwood, was in the Southland last Friday, touring a stormwater-recovery and groundwater-replenishment project in Sun Valley to tout drought-mitigation efforts.