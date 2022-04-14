The Kardashians new reality series comes to Hulu; see Mom Kris Jenner's connection to ABC7!

HOLLYWOOD -- It's "The Kardashians" in a whole new light, starting on Hulu April 14th."It's a docu-style type of show and we're really excited to go into, not so much our personal lives but a lot of our work, our passions," said Khloe Kardashian. "We break the fourth wall. You see a lot of nitty gritty."Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, along with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and their "Momager" Kris Jenner bring their reality television to Hulu for ten new episodes. They reflected on what it was like to take a bit of time away from the 24/7 cameras for a bit while they geared up for the new show."I think it was such a great break for all of us. I think when Kendall and Kylie started filming the show they were nine and ten. They were just babies. And I think now they've had a chance to see what it's like to film and grow up on camera, have a break, come back and kinda set some new boundaries," said Kris Jenner."But our kids aren't on all the time so they don't feel that pressure of like coming home and there's cameras there," said Kim Kardashian. "We just love you know that we have these amazing home videos and they can pop in and out."The family is famous for their "group texts." But they disagree on who is the most vocal, or outrageous on their family digital dialogue."It depends on the day. Yesterday, Ms. Kim over here was very vocal and said a lot of things that we all appreciate and love," said Khloe."And I don't think I replied!" laughed Kourtney."Kylie and I are the least responsive," said Kendall Jenner.We went back into our ABC7 archives and were able to share a story about Kris that her daughters didn't know: she was once a correspondent for our annual Oscars coverage!"Show us!' said Kim.We shared some video of Kris interviewing Robin Williams at a post-Oscar event."MOM! Robin Williams!" said all of the daughters."It must have been such a thrill when they called your name. Robin -oh yeah bordering on electric shock! I'm back now. It took me awhile to recover," said Kris."What a blessing this is!" said Khloe."Mom, how did I not know this!" said Kendall.