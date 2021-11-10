Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son pleads guilty to 2020 stabbing of neighbor in San Clemente

NEWPORT BEACH (CNS) -- The 29-year-old son of Hall of Fame basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced to six months in jail today for stabbing a San Clemente neighbor over a dispute about trash cans.Adam Abdul-Jabbar will not have to report to jail until Jan. 7, according to court records. He was also placed on two years of formal probation.The Orange County District Attorney's Office objected to the plea offer from Orange County Superior Court Judge Derrek Johnson. Abdul-Jabbar pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and a count of carrying a dirk or dagger, all felonies, while admitting sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victim.He could have faced up to nine years and eight months in prison if convicted as charged at trial, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.Abdul-Jabbar was arrested June 9 of last year, after authorities went to the 300 block of Calle Guaymus about 10 p.m. on a report of a stabbing, said Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.The 60-year-old neighbor confronted the defendant in a driveway they share about the failure to take in trash cans for Abdul-Jabbar's roommate, prosecutors said. Abdul-Jabbar repeatedly stabbed the man, whose name was withheld, with a large hunting knife.The victim, whose wife drove him to the hospital, sustained a fractured skull and nearly bled to death after collapsing outside of the emergency room, according to the District Attorney's Office.