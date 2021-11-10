stabbing

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son pleads guilty to 2020 stabbing of neighbor in San Clemente

Adam Abdul-Jabbar will not have to report to jail until Jan. 7. He was also placed on two years of formal probation.
EMBED <>More Videos

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son pleads guilty to stabbing neighbor

NEWPORT BEACH (CNS) -- The 29-year-old son of Hall of Fame basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced to six months in jail today for stabbing a San Clemente neighbor over a dispute about trash cans.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar will not have to report to jail until Jan. 7, according to court records. He was also placed on two years of formal probation.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office objected to the plea offer from Orange County Superior Court Judge Derrek Johnson. Abdul-Jabbar pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and a count of carrying a dirk or dagger, all felonies, while admitting sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victim.

He could have faced up to nine years and eight months in prison if convicted as charged at trial, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Abdul-Jabbar was arrested June 9 of last year, after authorities went to the 300 block of Calle Guaymus about 10 p.m. on a report of a stabbing, said Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

READ MORE | Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor in San Clemente, authorities say

The 60-year-old neighbor confronted the defendant in a driveway they share about the failure to take in trash cans for Abdul-Jabbar's roommate, prosecutors said. Abdul-Jabbar repeatedly stabbed the man, whose name was withheld, with a large hunting knife.

The victim, whose wife drove him to the hospital, sustained a fractured skull and nearly bled to death after collapsing outside of the emergency room, according to the District Attorney's Office.



Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newport beachsan clementeorange countycourt casestabbinginvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Attempted murder suspect arrested after man stabbed in West Hollywood
Supermarket security guard stabs man during altercation over mask
LAPD bodycam footage shows shooting of stabbing suspect in Hollywood
San Bernardino police seek man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News