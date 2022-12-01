Daughter of LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass injured in hit-and-run crash

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of the daughters of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass was injured Thursday in a hit-and-run crash, Bass said.

"While driving today, one of my daughters was the victim of a hit-and-run," Bass said in a statement, adding that her daughter was not seriously hurt and was at home after being treated at a hospital.

Details of the collision, including its location, were not immediately available.

"I am grateful for the first responders and health care professionals who ensured her well-being," Bass' statement said. "The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the circumstances of this incident."

In 2006, Bass' daughter Emilia Bass-Lechuga and son-in-law Michael Wright died in a car accident, according to the mayor-elect's biography on her campaign website.

"Karen continues to be inspired by Emilia and Michael's passion for life," the biography says. "Emilia planned to follow in her mother's footsteps, working for social change."

Bass also has four stepchildren: Scythia, Omar, Yvette, and Ollin.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.