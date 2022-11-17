Karen Bass to address Los Angeles for the 1st time as mayor-elect

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Karen Bass on Thursday will address Los Angeles for the very first time as mayor-elect after she defeated Rick Caruso, becoming the first woman to lead the city.

In addition to being the first woman, Bass will also be the second Black person to be L.A. mayor. Tom Bradley was the city's first Black mayor, serving from 1973 to 1993.

Bass later released a statement, saying she will "hit the ground running on Day One."

"To the people of Los Angeles, my message is this: We are going to solve homelessness. We are going to prevent and respond urgently to crime," Bass said. "Los Angeles is no longer going to be unaffordable for working families - good jobs and affordable housing construction are on the way. And know this - that work has already begun."

Bass is scheduled to deliver remarks at 11 a.m.

In a statement, outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti said Bass has received his unconditional support and said she is already preparing with his team on the transfer of power.

"This is a historic moment and a win for all Angelenos. Mayor-elect Bass has been a personal friend for decades, and her leadership has been a constant source of inspiration and guidance during my years in office. What Karen brings to this moment is unparalleled energy and experience, both legislative and lived, from which she will drive the city's next chapter," Garcetti said.

Challenger Caruso initially held the lead for a short time after Election Day. He conceded Wednesday night after the latest vote count showed Bass had extended her lead with nearly 47,000 votes.

Caruso said in a statement that "the voters have spoken," adding that he was proud of his campaign.

"There will be more to come from the movement we built, but for now, as a city we need to unite around Mayor-elect Bass and give her the support she needs to tackle the many issues we face. Congratulations, Karen, and God-speed," the statement said in part.

Bass was working in her Los Angeles congressional office when she learned that The Associated Press had called the race Wednesday afternoon. In a statement, Bass said she received a "gracious call" from Caruso. Bass said she hopes Caruso "continues his civic participation in the city that we both love."

"I have great respect for his commitment to serving the people of Los Angeles," Bass said of her opponent, who spent more than $100 million on his campaign, much of it from his own fortune .

She takes office next month as the city contends with an out-of-control homeless crisis and City Council faces a racism scandal that led to the resignation of its former president and calls for the resignation of two more members.

Bass will replace Eric Garcetti, who will conclude two terms as mayor.

City News Service contributed to this report.

