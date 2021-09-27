Politics

Rep. Karen Bass announces her candidacy to become the next mayor of Los Angeles

Rep. Karen Bass plans to run for Los Angeles mayor next year

California Democratic Rep. Karen Bass is entering the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, she announced Monday.

"Our city is facing a public health, safety and economic crisis in homelessness that has evolved into a humanitarian emergency," she said in a statement announcing her candidacy. "I've spent my entire life bringing groups of people together in coalitions to solve complex problems and produce concrete change -- especially in times of crisis. Los Angeles is my home. With my whole heart, I'm ready. Let's do this -- together."

If elected, Bass would be the city's first woman mayor and second Black mayor.

She would be the first sitting House member to be elected mayor of Los Angeles since 1953, when Rep. Norris Poulson was elected. Then-Reps. James Roosevelt, Alphonzo Bell and Xavier Becerra lost campaigns for mayor in 1965, 1969 and 2001.

Bass was elected to the House in 2010 and was chair of the Congressional Black Caucus from 2019-21. She was under consideration to be President Joe Biden's 2020 running mate, but then-Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, was chosen instead.

The 67-year-old Bass represents the 37th Congressional District, which encompasses Los Angeles neighborhoods west and southwest of downtown including Crenshaw, Baldwin Hills, Miracle Mile, Pico-Robertson, Century City, Cheviot Hills, West Los Angeles, Mar Vista and parts of Westwood, as well as Culver City and Inglewood.

Bass was a member of the Assembly from 2004-10, serving as its speaker from 2008-10.

L.A. City Councilman Kevin de León is the latest local household name jumping into the fight to become the city's next mayor, joining a crowded field that may only grow.



Bass is joining a field of high-profile officials seeking to succeed Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is terming out. Garcetti has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as ambassador to India.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and two members of the City Council - Kevin de León and Joe Buscaino - have already announced their campaigns for mayor.



City News Service contributed to this report.
