Karol G says she's 'doing well,' thanks fans after emergency landing at Van Nuys Airport

"My family, my team and I are doing well and are grateful for a new opportunity," singer Karol G posted after her plane was forced to make an emergency landing.

"My family, my team and I are doing well and are grateful for a new opportunity," singer Karol G posted after her plane was forced to make an emergency landing.

"My family, my team and I are doing well and are grateful for a new opportunity," singer Karol G posted after her plane was forced to make an emergency landing.

"My family, my team and I are doing well and are grateful for a new opportunity," singer Karol G posted after her plane was forced to make an emergency landing.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Karol G is thanking fans for their support a day after a midair emergency forced her private jet to land in Van Nuys.

The Grammy-winning singer's plane had just left Burbank Thursday night when the pilot called in a report of smoke in the cockpit.

The jet turned around in the Cajon Pass and landed at Van Nuys, with emergency crews on standby. Karol G and other passengers on board seemed shaken up by the incident but otherwise unharmed as they hugged each other on the tarmac.

On Friday, she posted a note on Instagram to fans who had expressed support for the Colombian reggaeton singer.

"Thanks to all who have shown concern and who have sent messages," she wrote in Spanish. "My family, my team and I are doing well and are grateful for a new opportunity. God protects us and blesses us every day with life and health."

Fans told Eyewitness News they were grateful she was OK and talked about their connection with her music.

Edward Trejo saved up to take his mother and sister to one of Karol G's concerts.

"My mom works like 24/7. She works seven days of the week," Trejo said. "So me being able to share that moment with her, taking her to sing along with it - it was very, very touching to me."

He even got a barbed-wire heart tattoo on his shoulder to match the singer's own, which is also painted on the outside of her jet.

Karol G's latest album "Mañana Será Bonito" or "Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful" is the first Spanish-language album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 English language chart. She's currently on tour in Latin America and reportedly made it on time to a scheduled concert in Guatemala on Friday.

Karol G holds most entries ever on the Hot Latin Songs chart, Billboard says