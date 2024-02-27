Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos talk hot spots, all-star guests, gambling as they head to Las Vegas

'It's going to be limited sleep, a lot of action, a lot of activity.' Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are leaving New York City for the bright lights of Las Vegas for a special round of shows for 'Live with Kelly and Mark.'

HOLLYWOOD -- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos spend Monday through Fridays with all of us "Live" from their studio in New York City. But this week they're taking a road trip... and meeting up with fans in Las Vegas.

"We've got a lot of activities planned, George, because as you know, we are going to try to bring our audience as much of Las Vegas as we possibly can, in our very brief time there," said Ripa. "It's going to be limited sleep, a lot of action, a lot of activity."

Plenty of famous friends will be stopping by to say "hello."

"Lionel Richie, REO Speedwagon, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jim Gaffigan. DJ Pauly D is our house DJ Steve Aoki, and Little John and Carrot Top," said Consuelos.

"And then we've got like, local, you know, residencies that are coming in to do performances as well. So we're looking forward to seeing that with our audience," said Ripa. "I'm always amazed at the amount of talent just wandering around. It always is staggering."

I asked the couple about possibly going to one of Las Vegas' many 'unique' museums.

"I would go to the Liberace museum. 100%," said Ripa.

Consuelos added, "I'd go to the mob museum for sure. But I'd be I'd be interested in Liberace museum."

One place we probably won't see them much... in the casino.

"Kelly's not a big gambler. She did play craps a couple of times and the dice flew off the table. So we stopped that," said Consuelos. "I'm not a big gambler, but I do enjoy a little blackjack."

"He's a good gambler, though. He always wins when he plays," said Ripa.

But Consuelos admitted, "I know when to walk away."

"Live with Kelly and Mark" in Las Vegas will begin airing February 28.