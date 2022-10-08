Authorities seeking victim who was assaulted, kidnapped in Pasadena area

The suspects were only described as men in their 20s.

PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) -- An urgent search is underway for a kidnapping victim and the men accused of assaulting him in the Pasadena area.

The man was walking in the area of Michillinda Avenue and East Colorado Boulevard, near the 210 Freeway, on Thursday when two men approached him in a silver Honda Infiniti G35 and exited the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"The suspects approached the victim, a male Hispanic in his 30s, who was walking south on the west sidewalk,'' according to the sheriff's department. The suspects assaulted the victim, knocking him to the ground and rendering him unconscious. The suspects forced the victim into the back seat of their vehicle and fled southbound on Michillinda Avenue.''

The suspects were only described as men in their 20s. The Infiniti used by the suspects had the California license plate 6FMY326.

Anyone with information on the kidnapping was asked to call theSheriff's Major Crimes Bureau at 562-946-7150. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.

