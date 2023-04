Here's how it works: Count the number of hidden eggs in each picture. At the end of the video, we'll show you how many eggs were on each page.

Here's an eggs-tra special way to celebrate Easter!

This virtual egg hunt is great for kids looking for some fun before the Easter Bunny's arrival.

Here's how it works: Count the number of hidden eggs in each picture. At the end of the video, we'll show you how many eggs were on each page.

Good luck, and happy Easter!

MORE: See how Peeps are made every Easter