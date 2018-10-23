3 kids injured in South LA hit-and-run that stemmed from suspects evading police

Three children are injured in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that stemmed from suspects evading police.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Three children are injured in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that stemmed from suspects evading police.

It all started just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, when LAPD officers pulled over a vehicle. The suspect inside then jumped out and ran off. Police soon noticed he was armed with a gun and got picked up by another vehicle.

The vehicle sped off until it struck a small Mazda SUV in the 1300 block of W. 59th Place. Four people -- three children and a female driver -- were injured. Details on age were not immediately released.

Police said the injuries to all four people were not life-threatening, but all were transported to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

Three people were taken into custody, including the suspect that had the gun, authorities said.

Meanwhile, a search was still ongoing in the area of 59th and Normandie Avenue for more possible suspects. The public was urged to avoid the area for at least a few more hours.
