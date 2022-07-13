Former Olympian Kim Glass demands change after Downtown LA attack: 'We're letting our society down'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=12044349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former Olympic volleyball player Kim Glass is recovering after she says she was attacked by a homeless man in downtown Los Angeles.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A former Olympic volleyball player said she is recovering after being attacked in Downtown Los Angeles.Kim Glass said she was having lunch on Friday when a man attacked her with a 10-inch metal bolt.Glass released a video where she said she is healing from her attack and has more mobility in her eye, which was hit and bruised by the metal bolt.The suspect, 51-year-old Semeon Tesfamariam, appeared in court Tuesday.The judge decided against a formal arraignment and ordered a mental health hearing.Her alleged attacker is said to have a history of similar violent attacks dating back to 2018."This was a brutal, unprovoked attack. Mr. Tesfamariam has a troubling history of attacking apparently random people with dangerous weapons," District Attorney George Gascon said. "His behavior appears to have escalated with time. We have asked the court to preventatively detain him to protect the public. The court granted that request and he is currently being held without bail."Glass said more needs to be done to ensure situations like this come to an end."The more that we keep letting this issue to go on, and on and on, and they keep getting out and they're on the street and we know that they're not healthy or mentally well and we are putting our citizens, our health care workers, our cops -- everyone in harm's way? We're letting our society down."Another hearing is scheduled for August 17.The Los Angeles Police Department said it is still investigating the case.